Seven Eight Capital LP Decreases Stock Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Seven Eight Capital LP trimmed its holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 78.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,844 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 77,766 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BHP has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($27.57) to GBX 2,300 ($28.82) in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on BHP Group from GBX 3,200 ($40.10) to GBX 3,000 ($37.59) in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. HSBC initiated coverage on BHP Group in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,400 ($30.08) to GBX 2,250 ($28.20) in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BHP Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,467.52.

NYSE:BHP opened at $65.28 on Friday. BHP Group Limited has a 1 year low of $51.88 and a 1 year high of $80.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.95 and a 200-day moving average of $66.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

