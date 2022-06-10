Seven Eight Capital LP Has $1.81 Million Position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Seven Eight Capital LP grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 54.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 114,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,217 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stansberry Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 143.7% during the fourth quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 111,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 65,627 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 167,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after buying an additional 76,405 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 288.3% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 772,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,206,000 after acquiring an additional 573,251 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $330,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,205,000. 56.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SOFI opened at $6.11 on Friday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $24.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 5.60 and a quick ratio of 5.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.84.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 36.32% and a negative return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $321.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.99 million. SoFi Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SOFI shares. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SoFi Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of SoFi Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.04.

In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 19,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.85 per share, for a total transaction of $149,479.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ahmed Ali Al-Hammadi acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 155,630 shares of company stock worth $1,137,390 over the last 90 days. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

