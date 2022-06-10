Seven Eight Capital LP Invests $1.41 Million in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 51,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Callaway Golf during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Callaway Golf during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Callaway Golf during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Callaway Golf by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new position in Callaway Golf during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 9,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $207,933.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 651,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,564,395.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Callaway Golf stock opened at $22.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.93, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.96. Callaway Golf has a 52 week low of $17.78 and a 52 week high of $36.37.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 3.56%. Callaway Golf’s revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ELY. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.18.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, multiple bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology used by independent driving ranges and broadcast television; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

