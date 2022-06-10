Seven Eight Capital LP Invests $1.67 Million in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 41,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,127,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,084,000 after buying an additional 745,728 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,521,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,409,000 after buying an additional 397,253 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,212,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,906,000 after buying an additional 328,414 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,171,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,161,000 after buying an additional 589,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,104,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,965,000 after purchasing an additional 459,321 shares during the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Daqo New Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.85.

Daqo New Energy stock opened at $60.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.00. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a one year low of $32.20 and a one year high of $90.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.72.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.70. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 50.40% and a net margin of 44.72%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 22.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Daqo New Energy announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 1st that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

