Seven Eight Capital LP Lowers Stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Seven Eight Capital LP lowered its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) by 49.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164,524 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 932.2% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 115.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEVA opened at $8.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 1-year low of $7.23 and a 1-year high of $11.55.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 24.04%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on TEVA. StockNews.com lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.64.

In related news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 130,000 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total transaction of $1,068,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,401.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

