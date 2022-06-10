Seven Eight Capital LP Makes New $1.55 Million Investment in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Revolve Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 125,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,015,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Revolve Group by 1,736.9% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 124,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,000,000 after buying an additional 118,108 shares in the last quarter. Sender Co & Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Revolve Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 33,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.19, for a total value of $1,732,812.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 78,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total transaction of $4,132,830.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 358,885 shares of company stock worth $19,102,294 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RVLV opened at $31.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.35. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.10 and a 52-week high of $89.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.61.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.78 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 33.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $74.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $47.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Revolve Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.29.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

