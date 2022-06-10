SFG Wealth Management LLC. Acquires Shares of 900 Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

SFG Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 900 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMGN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.40.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $241.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $246.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.57. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $258.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.03. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,027,492.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

