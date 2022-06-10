SFG Wealth Management LLC. Purchases Shares of 5,824 Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

SFG Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLOK. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 4,049.7% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,157,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after buying an additional 2,105,097 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 775,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,157,000 after purchasing an additional 272,178 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 728,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,532,000 after purchasing an additional 166,750 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 340,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,209,000 after purchasing an additional 89,109 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 274,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,011,000 after purchasing an additional 41,032 shares during the period.

Get Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF alerts:

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF stock opened at $21.53 on Friday. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 12-month low of $20.03 and a 12-month high of $64.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.00 and its 200 day moving average is $34.22.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.