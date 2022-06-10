SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Receives $3,150.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3,150.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SGSOY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut SGS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. HSBC downgraded SGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of SGSOY opened at $22.78 on Tuesday. SGS has a 12 month low of $22.78 and a 12 month high of $33.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.5118 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st.

About SGS (Get Rating)

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Connectivity & Products, Health & Nutrition, Industries & Environment, Natural Resources and Knowledge.

