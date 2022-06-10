Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC Takes Position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC bought a new position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Antero Midstream by 235.7% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Antero Midstream in the third quarter worth $70,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Antero Midstream by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,237 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Antero Midstream in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. 53.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AM opened at $10.94 on Friday. Antero Midstream Co. has a twelve month low of $8.42 and a twelve month high of $11.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.68 and a 200-day moving average of $10.25.

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.77% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $218.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.23%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.44%.

In other news, insider Brendan E. Krueger acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.54 per share, for a total transaction of $31,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 280,430 shares in the company, valued at $2,955,732.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 242,868 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $2,547,685.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 114,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,681.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 865,620 shares of company stock valued at $8,963,071. Corporate insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

AM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays cut Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Antero Midstream in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

