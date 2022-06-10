Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) PT Lowered to €136.00 at Barclays

Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYYGet Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from €138.00 ($148.39) to €136.00 ($146.24) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SAEYY. Baader Bank upgraded Shop Apotheke Europe to a buy rating and set a €110.00 ($118.28) target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe from €175.00 ($188.17) to €160.00 ($172.04) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $135.33.

Shares of SAEYY stock opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.38 and a 200 day moving average of $11.20. Shop Apotheke Europe has a twelve month low of $7.58 and a twelve month high of $20.16.

Shop Apotheke Europe Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

