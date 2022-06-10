Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) PT Lowered to €136.00 at Barclays

Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from €138.00 ($148.39) to €136.00 ($146.24) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SAEYY. Baader Bank upgraded Shop Apotheke Europe to a buy rating and set a €110.00 ($118.28) target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe from €175.00 ($188.17) to €160.00 ($172.04) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $135.33.

Shares of SAEYY stock opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.38 and a 200 day moving average of $11.20. Shop Apotheke Europe has a twelve month low of $7.58 and a twelve month high of $20.16.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

