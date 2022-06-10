Short Interest in Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) Declines By 83.5%

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 83.5% from the May 15th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS EMMA remained flat at $$0.45 during trading on Friday. 7,108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,473. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.16. Emmaus Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $4.00.

Emmaus Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:EMMA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.04).

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, markets, and sells treatments and therapies primarily for rare and orphan diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead candidate is Endari, an L-glutamine oral powder to reduce the acute complications of sickle cell disease in adult and pediatric patients five years of age and older.

