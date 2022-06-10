Short Interest in Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Expands By 750.0%

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, an increase of 750.0% from the May 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Hannover Rück from €210.00 ($225.81) to €205.00 ($220.43) in a report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Hannover Rück from €145.70 ($156.67) to €138.80 ($149.25) in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Hannover Rück from €201.00 ($216.13) to €179.00 ($192.47) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Hannover Rück from €165.00 ($177.42) to €174.00 ($187.10) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hannover Rück from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hannover Rück currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.30.

HVRRY traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $75.35. The company had a trading volume of 4,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,372. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.06. Hannover Rück has a 1-year low of $71.60 and a 1-year high of $102.66.

Hannover Rück ( OTCMKTS:HVRRY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter. Hannover Rück had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 4.39%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hannover Rück will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.4989 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.85%. Hannover Rück’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.33%.

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

