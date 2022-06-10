Short Interest in Malaga Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:MLGF) Drops By 94.4%

Malaga Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:MLGF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 94.4% from the May 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

MLGF stock remained flat at $$23.59 during midday trading on Friday. Malaga Financial has a 52 week low of $22.86 and a 52 week high of $27.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.02 million, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.65.

Malaga Financial (OTCMKTS:MLGF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Malaga Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Malaga Bank that provides various community banking products and services to personal and business customers. It offers checking, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, certificates of deposits, and demand deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, land, business banking, consumer, and personal loans, as well as single and multi-family residential mortgage loans.

