Short Interest in Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) Expands By 750.0%

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a growth of 750.0% from the May 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 277,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SHZHY traded down $0.78 on Friday, hitting $13.45. The stock had a trading volume of 116,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,604. Shenzhou International Group has a 52-week low of $11.36 and a 52-week high of $25.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.04.

Shenzhou International Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, processing, and selling knitwear products. It produces and sells sportswear, casual wear, and lingerie wear. The company is also involved in the import and export of commodities; quality check of garments; print and sale of knitwear products; trading and retail businesses; aircraft leasing; and property management and leasing activities.

