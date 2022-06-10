Showcase Reaches One Day Volume of $257.00 (SHO)

Showcase (SHO) traded up 32.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. Showcase has a market cap of $12,386.57 and approximately $257.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Showcase has traded down 43.7% against the dollar. One Showcase coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.92 or 0.00317826 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003421 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001996 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001316 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 178.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00028560 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $127.03 or 0.00434481 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Showcase

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,299,553 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Buying and Selling Showcase

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Showcase should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Showcase using one of the exchanges listed above.

