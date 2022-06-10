Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Shares of Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF – Get Rating) fell 3.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.47 and last traded at $10.47. 218 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 1,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.80.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LWSCF. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.25 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$18.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Get Sienna Senior Living alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.53.

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services, as well as specialized services comprising dementia care, continence management, skin and wound care, palliation, and end of life care; and provides management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.