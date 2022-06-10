SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Hits New 52-Week Low at $5.45

SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.45 and last traded at $6.25, with a volume of 11037 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.62.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut SIGNA Sports United from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.29.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SIGNA Sports United in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SIGNA Sports United during the fourth quarter worth $165,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in shares of SIGNA Sports United during the fourth quarter worth $196,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of SIGNA Sports United during the fourth quarter worth $823,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of SIGNA Sports United during the fourth quarter worth $5,082,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.15% of the company’s stock.

SIGNA Sports United Company Profile (NYSE:SSU)

SIGNA Sports United N.V. operates online sports web shops in the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its product categories include bike, tennis/racket sports, outdoor, and team sports and athleisure. The company is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

