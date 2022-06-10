Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.72-13.47 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.03-8.25, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.03 billion.Signet Jewelers also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $12.72-$13.47 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:SIG opened at $67.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.39. Signet Jewelers has a 12 month low of $48.31 and a 12 month high of $111.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.29 and its 200 day moving average is $77.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.91 by $0.10. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 51.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is 6.56%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SIG shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $94.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Signet Jewelers from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $140.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.43.

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Stash Ptak sold 421 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $33,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Oded Edelman sold 20,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $1,124,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,676,021.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 80,939 shares of company stock worth $5,832,962. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 268.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

