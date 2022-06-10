Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Acquires 119,296 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 975,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119,296 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned 0.16% of General Mills worth $65,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GIS. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,819,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,685,000 after purchasing an additional 5,742,286 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980,227 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 3,843.2% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,630,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,816 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 587,787.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,552,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth about $91,560,000. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $67.93 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.67 and a fifty-two week high of $73.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.80.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 10,911 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $748,603.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,324,369.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $3,132,323.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,295,132.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,633 shares of company stock worth $5,768,339. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GIS shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $73.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.27.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

