Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 482,358 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,840 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned about 1.62% of Installed Building Products worth $66,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Alphasimplex Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $117.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Installed Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on Installed Building Products from $124.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.50.

IBP opened at $98.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.29. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.95 and a 52 week high of $141.43. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $587.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.59 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 45.84% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is 27.57%.

About Installed Building Products (Get Rating)

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.