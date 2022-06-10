Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Has $61.04 Million Stock Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,105 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,179 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned about 0.25% of STERIS worth $61,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STE. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in STERIS by 100.0% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in STERIS by 3.0% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,282 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in STERIS by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 309 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STE stock opened at $221.59 on Friday. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $195.80 and a 1 year high of $255.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.72 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.04. STERIS had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 13th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.97%.

In other news, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $984,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.48, for a total transaction of $2,043,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,925,756.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $5,027,840 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of STERIS in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, STERIS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.14.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

