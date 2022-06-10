Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Increases Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,628 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,824 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Electronic Arts worth $26,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,342 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,255 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,470 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 760 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EA. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen reduced their price target on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.29.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.85, for a total transaction of $101,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.29, for a total transaction of $121,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 53,638 shares of company stock worth $6,984,354 in the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $135.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $38.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.21, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.24 and a 1 year high of $148.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $127.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.84.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.54%.

Electronic Arts Profile (Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.