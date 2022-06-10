Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Increases Stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 690,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,166 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $46,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kensico Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 4,193,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,900 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,218,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,136,000 after acquiring an additional 37,369 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,768,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,294,000 after acquiring an additional 22,136 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 230.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,609,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,256,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,756,000 after purchasing an additional 13,965 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SEE stock opened at $61.09 on Friday. Sealed Air Co. has a one year low of $53.87 and a one year high of $70.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.57. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.19.

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 355.49% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.10%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Sealed Air from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sealed Air presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.17.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

