Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 864,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,845 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $35,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Leggett & Platt by 97.5% during the fourth quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 197,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,125,000 after buying an additional 9,922 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 784.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,162,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,866,000 after buying an additional 1,031,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 4,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LEG. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James lowered Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.33.

LEG stock opened at $38.60 on Friday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $33.80 and a twelve month high of $54.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 23.88%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Research analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is currently 56.76%.

In other news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $95,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,580 shares in the company, valued at $2,054,793. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

