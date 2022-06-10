Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Invests $56.65 Million in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 868,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,653,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned approximately 1.93% of Belden at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BDC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Belden by 195.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after buying an additional 27,308 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Belden by 60.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Belden by 14.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 42,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Belden by 0.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 73,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Belden by 3.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,361,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,302,000 after purchasing an additional 39,796 shares during the period. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BDC opened at $57.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.40. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 36.79 and a beta of 1.32. Belden Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.31 and a 52 week high of $68.87.

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $610.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.62 million. Belden had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Belden Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.82%.

BDC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Belden from $86.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Belden from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Belden from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Belden from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

