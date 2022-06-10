Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Sells 49,829 Shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC reduced its stake in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,267,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 49,829 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned approximately 1.88% of ABM Industries worth $51,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in ABM Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in ABM Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in ABM Industries by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in ABM Industries by 6.4% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in ABM Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $274,000. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABM opened at $43.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 1.10. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 12 month low of $38.44 and a 12 month high of $54.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.03.

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 2.06%. ABM Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is presently 36.62%.

In other news, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 8,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $425,347.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,022,165.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raul Javier Valentin sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total value of $50,614.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,337 shares in the company, valued at $654,340.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,132 shares of company stock worth $1,049,088 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on ABM Industries from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

