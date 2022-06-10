Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Sells 789,115 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,277,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 789,115 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned about 1.03% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $42,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOC. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 2,143.0% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of DOC opened at $17.84 on Friday. Physicians Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.07 and a fifty-two week high of $19.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.80 and a 200 day moving average of $17.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Physicians Realty Trust ( NYSE:DOC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $130.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.51 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 2.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 255.56%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DOC. Barclays started coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.35.

About Physicians Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.