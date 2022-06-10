Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Given a €170.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Rese…

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €170.00 ($182.80) price target on Sixt (ETR:SIX2 – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SIX2 has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €160.00 ($172.04) price target on shares of Sixt in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Warburg Research set a €177.00 ($190.32) price target on shares of Sixt in a report on Monday, May 16th. Baader Bank set a €148.70 ($159.89) target price on shares of Sixt in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €170.00 ($182.80) target price on shares of Sixt in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($182.80) target price on shares of Sixt in a report on Monday, March 7th.

Get Sixt alerts:

Shares of ETR:SIX2 opened at €127.60 ($137.20) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.90, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Sixt has a 1-year low of €103.70 ($111.51) and a 1-year high of €170.30 ($183.12). The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €123.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €137.97.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in the rental of various utility vehicles; and provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. As of December 31, 2021, its corporate and franchise station network comprised approximately 900 stations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sixt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.