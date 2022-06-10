Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10.52 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG – Get Rating) will report sales of $10.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Skylight Health Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.94 million and the highest is $10.92 million. Skylight Health Group reported sales of $8.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Skylight Health Group will report full-year sales of $47.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $39.93 million to $57.95 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $67.32 million, with estimates ranging from $51.75 million to $91.73 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Skylight Health Group.

SLHG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Skylight Health Group from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Skylight Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLHG. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Skylight Health Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skylight Health Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skylight Health Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Skylight Health Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Skylight Health Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SLHG traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.69. The company had a trading volume of 104,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,557. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Skylight Health Group has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $5.17.

Skylight Health Group Inc operates as a healthcare services and technology company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Colombia. It operates the US multi-state primary care health network, which provides a range of services from primary care, sub-specialty, allied health, and laboratory/diagnostic testing.

