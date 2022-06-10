Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.01

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$5.01 and traded as low as C$4.85. Slate Office REIT shares last traded at C$4.86, with a volume of 138,242 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SOT.UN. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Slate Office REIT from C$6.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. CIBC cut their price target on Slate Office REIT from C$5.75 to C$5.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Slate Office REIT from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$5.38.

The company has a market cap of C$389.65 million and a P/E ratio of 6.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.33, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.14.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.0333 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.22%. Slate Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.58%.

In other news, insider Sime Armoyan bought 200,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$962,356.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,297,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$39,786,992.

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

