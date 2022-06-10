Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.21)-(0.19) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.17). The company issued revenue guidance of $180-181 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $179.36 million.Smartsheet also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.67–$0.59 EPS.

Smartsheet stock traded down $3.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,407,621. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.30 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.58 and its 200 day moving average is $55.60. Smartsheet has a 1-year low of $33.25 and a 1-year high of $85.65.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $168.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.55 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 36.73% and a negative net margin of 33.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SMAR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Smartsheet from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Smartsheet from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Smartsheet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.50.

In other news, Director Matthew S. Mcilwain purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.62 per share, for a total transaction of $496,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Andrew Lee Bennett sold 1,827 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $100,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,703 shares of company stock worth $1,301,076. 4.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 20.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 116.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 55,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the first quarter valued at $431,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

