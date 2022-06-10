SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $23.64

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$23.64 and last traded at C$23.79, with a volume of 57711 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$24.48.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities dropped their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$41.00 to C$37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. ATB Capital dropped their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$44.00 to C$37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. CIBC dropped their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$40.29.

The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$27.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$28.96.

SNC-Lavalin Group ( TSE:SNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.81 billion. Research analysts anticipate that SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. SNC-Lavalin Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.28%.

In other news, Director Ian L. Edwards sold 4,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.43, for a total value of C$130,683.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$114,405.52. Also, Senior Officer Alan James Cullens sold 1,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.43, for a total value of C$48,135.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$156,516.49.

SNC-Lavalin Group Company Profile (TSE:SNC)

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital segments.

