SNS Financial Group LLC Buys 150 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

SNS Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,229,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,582,073,000 after buying an additional 1,146,109 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,687,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,552,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689,046 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,910,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,368,472,000 after purchasing an additional 708,848 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,859,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,423,543,000 after purchasing an additional 138,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,646,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,064,146,000 after purchasing an additional 747,665 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,252,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James cut shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.53.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $161.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $149.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.94. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $160.50 and a 12-month high of $202.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.08.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 64.89%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

