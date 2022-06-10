SNS Financial Group LLC Buys New Shares in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

SNS Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,505,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,836,000 after acquiring an additional 52,899 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 21,390 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,452,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 321,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,647,000 after purchasing an additional 69,959 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,084,000.

NYSEARCA:PTBD opened at $22.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.04. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.30 and a 12 month high of $27.89.

