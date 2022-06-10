SNS Financial Group LLC Invests $235,000 in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG)

SNS Financial Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JAGG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 901.5% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $257,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $395,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JAGG opened at $48.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.31. JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.90 and a 12-month high of $55.22.

