SNS Financial Group LLC Sells 553 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

SNS Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

IWS opened at $111.04 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $106.16 and a 52-week high of $124.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.01.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

