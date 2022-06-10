Solaris Resources (TSE:SLS) Trading Up 2.1%

Solaris Resources Inc. (TSE:SLS – Get Rating) was up 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$11.23 and last traded at C$11.18. Approximately 136,324 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 213,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.95.

A number of research analysts have commented on SLS shares. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Solaris Resources from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Solaris Resources from C$18.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. TD Securities upped their price target on Solaris Resources from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Solaris Resources from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Eight Capital upped their price objective on Solaris Resources from C$20.00 to C$23.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$21.50.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.48. The stock has a market cap of C$1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

In other Solaris Resources news, Senior Officer Sunny Lowe acquired 8,200 shares of Solaris Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$12.20 per share, with a total value of C$100,080.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$100,080.18.

Solaris Resources Inc engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Warintza Copper and Gold Project comprising eight metallic mineral concessions, which covers an area of 268 km2 located in Ecuador.

