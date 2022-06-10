Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sotherly Hotels from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of Sotherly Hotels stock opened at $1.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.71. Sotherly Hotels has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $4.15.

Sotherly Hotels ( NASDAQ:SOHO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08). Sotherly Hotels had a negative return on equity of 78.88% and a negative net margin of 13.95%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sotherly Hotels will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sotherly Hotels in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in Sotherly Hotels during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Sotherly Hotels during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sotherly Hotels by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Sotherly Hotels by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,495 shares in the last quarter. 23.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

