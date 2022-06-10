South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Shares Sold by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. lowered its position in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 216,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,213 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. owned approximately 0.19% of South Jersey Industries worth $5,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 100,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in South Jersey Industries by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. 84.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SJI shares. Maxim Group lowered South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded South Jersey Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.80.

South Jersey Industries stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,571. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.75 and a fifty-two week high of $35.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.94.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $824.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.67 million. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th.

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

