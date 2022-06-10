S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Acquired by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,162 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $32,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 396.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 876,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $413,825,000 after acquiring an additional 700,082 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 173.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 637,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,952,000 after purchasing an additional 404,400 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,955,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,810,428,000 after purchasing an additional 395,484 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,274,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,320,576,000 after purchasing an additional 381,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,391,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total transaction of $763,263.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,304.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total value of $673,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,468.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

SPGI traded down $5.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $331.05. 49,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,913,137. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $365.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $404.79. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $311.87 and a 12 month high of $484.21. The stock has a market cap of $112.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.75 EPS for the current year.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $495.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.56.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

