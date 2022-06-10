SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.25

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.25 and traded as low as $1.18. SPAR Group shares last traded at $1.23, with a volume of 29,782 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. SPAR Group had a positive return on equity of 3.86% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. The business had revenue of $58.99 million during the quarter.

In other SPAR Group news, Director Robert G/ Brown sold 100,000 shares of SPAR Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total transaction of $123,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,691,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,000,690.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPAR Group by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 65,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 14,557 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its holdings in SPAR Group by 76.9% during the first quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 85,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 37,194 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in SPAR Group during the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPAR Group by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 228,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 52,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

SPAR Group Company Profile

SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and brand marketing services worldwide. The company offers syndicated and dedicated merchandising services at the retail store level for retailers, manufacturers, and distributors; and project services, such as new product launches, special seasonal or promotional merchandising, product support, product recalls, and in-store product demonstrations and in-store product sampling, as well as kiosk product replenishment, inventory control, new and existing store resets, re-merchandising, remodels and category implementations, and under annual or stand-alone project contracts or agreements.

