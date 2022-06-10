SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Sold by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,016 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $987,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,520,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,503,000 after purchasing an additional 6,594 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 244,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,319,000 after acquiring an additional 103,005 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPLG stock traded down $1.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.99. 178,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,044,691. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.86. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $44.76 and a 1-year high of $56.44.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.