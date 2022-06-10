SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $35.53

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $35.53 and last traded at $35.59, with a volume of 169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.18.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.23.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DWX. Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,885,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,356,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,519,000 after purchasing an additional 186,483 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,184,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,918,000 after purchasing an additional 156,046 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,911,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,602,000.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

