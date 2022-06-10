SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) Shares Purchased by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Get Rating) by 87.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,424 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF worth $2,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 154.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 420.7% in the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $297,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XOP traded down $0.79 on Friday, hitting $164.69. The company had a trading volume of 226,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,975,667. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 12-month low of $71.48 and a 12-month high of $170.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $142.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.12.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

