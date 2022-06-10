Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR – Get Rating) will report ($0.13) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Spire Global’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.17). The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Spire Global will report full-year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.41). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.23). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Spire Global.
Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported 0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.16 by 0.54. The company had revenue of 14.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 15.30 million.
Spire Global Company Profile (Get Rating)
Spire Global, Inc develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc in July 2014.
