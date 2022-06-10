Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR – Get Rating) will report ($0.13) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Spire Global’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.17). The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Spire Global will report full-year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.41). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.23). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Spire Global.

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported 0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.16 by 0.54. The company had revenue of 14.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 15.30 million.

Spire Global stock traded down 0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching 1.54. 5,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,074,864. The stock has a 50-day moving average of 1.67 and a 200 day moving average of 2.49. Spire Global has a 12 month low of 1.25 and a 12 month high of 19.50.

Spire Global, Inc develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc in July 2014.

