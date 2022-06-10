Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIRGet Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.12–$0.11 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.20 million-$19.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.01 million.Spire Global also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.43–$0.39 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SPIR. Raymond James began coverage on Spire Global in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. CJS Securities began coverage on Spire Global in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spire Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Spire Global in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.86.

SPIR traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.58. 926,509 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,084,605. Spire Global has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $19.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.49.

Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIRGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.02 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Spire Global by 136.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,812,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778,876 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Spire Global by 500.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,096,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 913,698 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Spire Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,004,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Spire Global by 6,063.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 393,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 387,136 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Spire Global by 398.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 415,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 332,315 shares during the period. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spire Global, Inc develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc in July 2014.

