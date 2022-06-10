Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Upgraded at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $150.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SPOT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spotify Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Spotify Technology from $280.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Spotify Technology from $280.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $205.17.
Shares of NYSE:SPOT opened at $111.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.65 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.64 and its 200-day moving average is $164.95. Spotify Technology has a 1 year low of $89.03 and a 1 year high of $305.60.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPOT. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Spotify Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $321,888,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 4.9% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 23,228,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,507,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,672 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,825,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in Spotify Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,492,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.36% of the company’s stock.
Spotify Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)
Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.
