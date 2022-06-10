SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Trading Down 6.3%

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) was down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.50 and last traded at $22.74. Approximately 10,401 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,070,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.27.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SWTX. Wedbush decreased their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $110.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $142.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.40.

Get SpringWorks Therapeutics alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.62. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.08.

SpringWorks Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SWTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.24). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS. Equities analysts predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.04 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 34.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 330.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SWTX)

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.