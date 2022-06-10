SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF) Short Interest Update

SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 1,566.7% from the May 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS SQIDF traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,251. SQI Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.14.

Get SQI Diagnostics alerts:

SQI Diagnostics Company Profile (Get Rating)

SQI Diagnostics Inc, a precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes rapid diagnostic testing services for healthcare providers, patients, and consumers worldwide. It also offers TOR-dx, a lung test, which enables the surgeon to assess the health of the donor's lung; and a COVID-19 at-home antibody test kit; the RALI-Dx, a COVID-19 severity triage lab test; and RALI-fast, a COVID-19 severity triage POC test.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SQI Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SQI Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.